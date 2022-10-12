    বাংলা

    Shanta Asset Management wins Securities and Exchange Commission award

    The SEC confers accolades upon market intermediaries for the first time

    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM

    Shanta Asset Management has won the Best Asset Management Award by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

    With a view to ensuring securities compliance, the SEC has conferred accolades upon market intermediaries for the first time, the company said in a statement.

    During a ceremony held on Monday in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Mohammad Emran Hasan, chief executive officer of Shanta Asset Management, received the award from LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam. Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of BSEC, presided over the event.

    “This award reflects Shanta Asset Management’s commitment to its investors for generating better return, enhancing satisfaction, increasing awareness of mutual funds as a great investment vehicle and ensuring overall transparency. We have been truly humbled by this acclamation from BSEC,” said Emran.

