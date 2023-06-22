Bank Company Act amended to allow 12-year term of directors

The government allowed directors to continue in their role for 12 years from the current nine years by amending the Bank Company Act,
Parliament passed the Bank Company Act (Amendment) Bill 2023, placed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, on a voice vote on Wednesday after the Jatiya Party walked out briefly in protest against the move to amend the law.
The changes brought to the Act include a provision allowing individuals or companies, who are deemed to have defaulted on loans unwillingly, to be eligible for more credit, owing to the Bangladesh Bank’s permission.
Several Jatiya Party MPs protested against the changes increasing the allowed terms of directors from nine years to 12 years.
One of them, Fakhrul Imam, argued that the provision on directors’ terms was not in the original Bill, but it was added following ruling party MP Ahsanul Islam’s motion.
When they returned after the brief walk out, Mustafa Kamal said defaulted loans have decreased to 8.6 percent from 13.2 percent in 14 years while bank deposits have increased sevenfold.
He hoped the improvements in the sector he mentioned in parliament would somewhat remove the “misunderstanding” about the amendment.
The directors’ tenure was increased from six years to nine years for the last time in 2018 amid intense criticism. The government also allowed four members of a family to become directors of a bank, raising the permitted number from two.
It later moved to lower the number to three as criticisms continued over irregularities in the sector. This change has been added to the latest Bill.
This was one of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund in its $4.7 billion loan programme that seeks reforms to Bangladesh’s financial sector.
The Bill also says maximum two representatives from the companies related to the directors of a same family can be made directors.