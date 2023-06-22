Bank Company Act amended to allow 12-year term of directors

The government allowed directors to continue in their role for 12 years from the current nine years by amending the Bank Company Act,

Parliament passed the Bank Company Act (Amendment) Bill 2023, placed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, on a voice vote on Wednesday after the Jatiya Party walked out briefly in protest against the move to amend the law.

The changes brought to the Act include a provision allowing individuals or companies, who are deemed to have defaulted on loans unwillingly, to be eligible for more credit, owing to the Bangladesh Bank’s permission.