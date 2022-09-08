Bangladesh Bank asks six more banks to explain extra profits from US dollar sales

The Bangladesh Bank has demanded an explanation from six more banks after “finding evidence” that they raised the price of the US dollar with the intent of profiteering.

Without revealing the names of the banks, central bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam said they sent out notices to the managing directors on Wednesday.

They were given five working days to explain their position on the “breach” of the Bank Company Act.

“Bangladesh Bank has a zero-tolerance policy to [profiteering form] dollar sales because the country is facing testing times over it. Inspections of the banks are ongoing. The central bank will take more steps if it receives complaints,” Serajul said.