Bangladesh Bank asks six more banks to explain extra profits from US dollar sales

The Bangladesh Bank has demanded an explanation from six more banks after “finding evidence” that they raised the price of the US dollar with the intent of profiteering.
Without revealing the names of the banks, central bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam said they sent out notices to the managing directors on Wednesday.
They were given five working days to explain their position on the “breach” of the Bank Company Act.
“Bangladesh Bank has a zero-tolerance policy to [profiteering form] dollar sales because the country is facing testing times over it. Inspections of the banks are ongoing. The central bank will take more steps if it receives complaints,” Serajul said.
Two of the 12 banks that have been given notices so far are foreign. During inspections, the financial market regulator found evidence that 18 banks were raising dollar prices by hoarding the greenback.
It sent the first notices to six banks on Aug 18, 10 days after asking them to remove their treasury chiefs.
http://bdnews24.com sent text messages on the mobile phone and via WhatsApp to the managing directors of the six banks that were given the notice on Wednesday for comments, but none of them responded.
Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh slipped below $40 billion in July from $45.51 billion a year earlier.
The government then announced a series of austerity measures, including curbs on the imports of luxury goods, to preserve dollars.
Bangladesh Bank also increased surveillance over the open market along with the banks in an effort to stay on top of the spiking dollar exchange rate.
During the crackdown on errant banks and merchants amid the heightened demand, the central bank found out some of the banks made jaw-dropping profits of up to Tk 2 billion each.