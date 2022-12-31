NDTV founders resign from board after India's Adani takes control

India's New Delhi Television Ltd said on Friday its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of the media company.

Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective Dec 30, NDTV said in a statement.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV, which runs three national channels.