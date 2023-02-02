EU launches global LNG reference price as gas cap looms

European Union regulators have launched a new reference price for liquefied natural gas (LNG), as part of plans to cap benchmark gas prices if they surge like they did last year after Russia curbed supply.

The reference, based on global LNG prices and published late Wednesday, will be used along with the European gas price to trigger a cap on benchmark gas should prices surge to a certain level though for now both are trading well below such levels.

From Feb. 15, EU gas will be capped if the benchmark price exceeds 180 eur/MWh for three days and is 35 eur/MWh above the LNG reference price.

That LNG reference price was assessed at 55.21 eur/MWh late on Wednesday by the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).