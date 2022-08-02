Oil prices slip as weak manufacturing data stokes recession fears

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries.

Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.

The slide came after Brent futures slumped on Monday to a session low of $99.09 a barrel, their lowest since July 15. The US crude benchmark dropped to as low as $92.42 a barrel, its weakest since July 14.

Prices have been volatile, as investors weigh tight global supply with fears of a potential global recession.