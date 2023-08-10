10-bank consortium sets sight on Bangladesh’s first digital bank

As many as 10 private banks have taken the initiative to form a consortium in wanting to launch a digital bank.

The proposed digital bank will be named Digi10 Bank PLC.

The managing directors of the banks listed on the stock market say they are disclosing the price-sensitive information following the approval of their boards as per the rules.

The City Bank was the first to publish the news of the approval of the consortium by its board on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website on Wednesday.

It has decided to invest Tk 138.8 million in the digital bank.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, told http://bdnews24.com on Wednesday that the bank decided to invest in the proposed digital bank.

The bank will disclose its decision by Thursday, he said.

Besides City and MTB, eight more banks have agreed to join the consortium.

Three of them called board meetings on Wednesday to approve the proposal.