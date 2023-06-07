Saudi Arabia’s 'lollipop' has yet to sweeten oil prices

Both remained below recent highs of 60-70 cents recorded after OPEC⁺ unexpectedly announced the last round of output cuts in early April.

In the financial market, where trading is further forward, the Brent futures spread for the fourth quarter tightened into a backwardation of around $1.20 on June 5 up from 86 cents at the end of May.

The futures spread has weakened progressively for six months as the global economic outlook has deteriorated and the anticipated strong rebound in oil consumption in China has been pushed back.

The tightening of both physical and futures spreads following the unilateral Saudi production cut announced at the OPEC⁺ meeting on Jun 4 was much smaller than that which followed the unexpected cuts on Apr 2.

The unilateral Saudi cut, described by the country’s oil minister as a “lollipop”, is for a month, but could be extended.

Some sort of cut was anticipated and priced in by traders after the minister issued a warning to short sellers just over a week before.

So although the cut has had little discernible impact on spreads and outright prices, it is likely both would have slumped further if it had not been announced.