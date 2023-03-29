US sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

Walmart Inc has been sued by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest US retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease.

The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorised" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalisation and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy."

According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

Crohn's disease is an chronic bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, and can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss.

Before being fired, Tucker worked for three years at a Walmart in Statesville, North Carolina, where she served customers, prepared food, cleaned, washed dishes, and lifted boxes of chicken that weighed up to 50 pounds (23 kg).