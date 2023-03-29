    বাংলা

    US sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorised" absences in the prior six months

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 03:39 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 03:39 AM

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest US retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease.

    The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorised" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalisation and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy."

    According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

    Crohn's disease is an chronic bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, and can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss.

    Before being fired, Tucker worked for three years at a Walmart in Statesville, North Carolina, where she served customers, prepared food, cleaned, washed dishes, and lifted boxes of chicken that weighed up to 50 pounds (23 kg).

    Tucker was a long-term employee who needed "flexibility" from Walmart because of her debilitating health condition, EEOC lawyer Melinda Dugas said in a statement. "The Americans with Disabilities Act was created to protect employees like [her]."

    Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said it was reviewing the complaint.

    "We have been a top employer for those with disabilities for years and have thousands of associates who perform their jobs with reasonable accommodation," it said. "We don't tolerate discrimination of any kind and take allegations like this seriously."

    The lawsuit seeks back pay and punitive damages for Tucker, and an end to similar future discrimination.

    The case is EEOC v Wal-Mart Stores East LP, US District Court, Western District of North Carolina, No. 23-00181.

    RELATED STORIES
    A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag following the guilty verdict in the trial of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021.
    US police release video of Taser use on Black man who died
    Police kept deploying their Tasers on the man even after he informed them about his heart issues
    Merchandise with symbols of former President Donald Trump is sold at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, US, Mar 3, 2023.
    Trump’s legacy: Republicans torn by infighting, revolts as 2024 looms
    Although it is too early in the election cycle to see a direct impact of these fights, head of the party's central governing body has called for unity
    AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, US, April 12, 2021.
    Ban on marijuana users owning guns is unconstitutional: US judge
    Public defender Laura Deskin said the ruling was a 'step in the right direction for a large number of Americans who deserve the right to bear arms just like any other American'
    Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, US, February 23, 2023.
    US lawyer Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
    The jury declared Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul who were executed at close range near the dog kennels on their family estate

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley