Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday's rise in oil prices, while the Egyptian index was in the red on profit-taking.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose over 2% on Friday after energy firms posted positive earnings and US data showed crude output was declining while fuel demand was growing.

EIA data this week showed US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week as demand for the motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.3%, with Retal Urban Development Co advancing 2.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services closing 2.8% higher.