Musk wants Twitter to be 'most respected advertising platform'

Elon Musk, who once tweeted "I hate advertising", said he wants Twitter Inc to be "the most respected advertising platform", in a bid to gain the trust of ad buyers ahead of the expected close of his $44 billion deal for the social media firm.

Musk, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and investors in the deal had previously suggested moving away from advertising and seeking revenue from subscriptions and other means. Advertisers have also told Reuters they were apprehensive of the takeover.

"There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong," Musk said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand grows your enterprise."