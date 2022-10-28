    বাংলা

    Musk wants Twitter to be 'most respected advertising platform'

    He plans to take Twitter Inc's new holding company public again in three to five years after he buys the social media company

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 08:09 PM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 08:09 PM

    Elon Musk, who once tweeted "I hate advertising", said he wants Twitter Inc to be "the most respected advertising platform", in a bid to gain the trust of ad buyers ahead of the expected close of his $44 billion deal for the social media firm. 

    Musk, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and investors in the deal had previously suggested moving away from advertising and seeking revenue from subscriptions and other means. Advertisers have also told Reuters they were apprehensive of the takeover. 

    "There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong," Musk said in a tweet on Thursday. 

    "Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand grows your enterprise." 

    Musk also responded with "absolutely" to a tweet calling for top content creators on Twitter to be compensated similarly to other social media platforms. 

    Ad sales accounted for more than 90% of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter, and Reuters reported earlier this week that the company was struggling to keep its most active users who are vital to the business. 

    That underscores the challenge faced by Musk, who visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and also hinted at being the company's top boss by updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". 

    In his tweets on Thursday, Musk also said he wanted Twitter to be "a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence". 

    The self-described "free speech absolutist" said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, who was removed from the microblogging site in January last year over the risk of further incitement of violence after the storming of the US Capitol. 

    The question of reinstating Trump on the social media platform has been seen as a litmus test of how far Musk will go in making changes, even though Trump himself has said he would not return. 

    Twitter deal's completion would mark an end to a six-month-long saga. The company's shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange's website showed. 

    Musk plans to take Twitter Inc's new holding company public again in three to five years after he buys the social media company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France Jun 17, 2022.
    Tech rout widens as Meta sinks after results
    The Facebook parent sank 20% after its costly metaverse bets and the impact of soaring inflation on ad spending spooked investors
    The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022.
    Boeing sees a long road to recovery after heavy losses
    The company also cut estimates for 737 MAX deliveries this year as it wrestles with supply-chain disruptions
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021.
    Investors punish Zuckerberg as metaverse pitch falls
    Investors rushed to dump Meta Platforms Inc's stock after hours, pushing it down 20% and wiping $67 billion off its market value
    An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022.
    Musk visits Twitter headquarters
    Billionaire Elon Musk said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher