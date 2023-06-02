    বাংলা

    Oil prices rise as Congress approves US debt ceiling bill

    Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.46% to $74.62 a barrel by 0302 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 30 cents, or 0.43%, to $70.40

    Reuters
    Published : 2 June 2023, 06:33 AM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 06:33 AM

    Oil prices rose on Friday amid bullish sentiment following the passage of a US debt ceiling bill in Washington, while markets weighed the likelihood of price-supportive OPEC+ production cuts over the weekend.

    Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.46% to $74.62 a barrel by 0302 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 30 cents, or 0.43%, to $70.40, following two consecutive days of losses.

    Markets were reassured by Congress' passage of a bill suspending the US government's $31.4 billion debt ceiling, as well as by earlier signals of a potential pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

    The bill was approved by the Senate on Thursday night US time, staving off a calamitous sovereign default that would have rocked global financial markets.

    Market sentiment was also buoyed by Thursday's US crude stock data from the Energy Information Administration, which indicated that crude imports had jumped last week.

    Investor attention is now fixed on the June 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively called OPEC+.

    Ministers from key oil producing countries will decide whether to further trim output to support government revenues.

    Further reductions in OPEC+ output following their surprise cut of 1.16 million barrels per day in April would be bullish for crude prices.

    Signals on any such cut have been varied, with Reuters reporting and analysts from banks including HSBC and Goldman Sachs indicating that further outputs cuts are unlikely and that the bloc would adopt a "wait and see" approach.

    Other market observers have pointed to weak manufacturing data out of China and the US as making OPEC+ cuts more likely.

    "Oil prices are stabilizing after a round of disappointing global manufacturing data supported the case for OPEC+ to deliver another production cut," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

    In the US, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 46.9 last month from 47.1 in April, the seventh-straight month that the PMI stayed below the 50 threshold, indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity in the world's largest oil consumer.

    Manufacturing data out of China painted a mixed picture, with Thursday's better-than-expected Caixin/S&P Global China manufacturing PMI contrasting with the previous day's official government data that reported factory activity in May had contracted to the lowest level in five months.

    However, traders are "thinking that Russia might not necessarily stick to a hard stance on output cuts, especially since they are struggling to commit to their quotes," Moya added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak gestures at the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Oct 5, 2022.
    Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas
    The two sides also discussed cooperation in the field of electrical and nuclear energy as well as renewable energy sources
    The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US, November 22, 2019.
    Oil prices creep higher
    Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as traders remained cautious despite receding fears of a recession in the US
    Dev Shah, 14, reacts as he receives the trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in National Harbor, Maryland US, June 1, 2023.
    Dev Shah, 14, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion
    Shah, who was crowned champion in a hail of confetti before being joined on stage by his parents and other relatives, takes home $50,000 cash from EW Scripps
    The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna March 16, 2010.
    Putin discusses OPEC+ deal in call with Saudi Crown Prince
    The two expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries to bring stability to the global oil market, according to a Kremlin statement

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan