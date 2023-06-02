Oil prices rise as Congress approves US debt ceiling bill

Oil prices rose on Friday amid bullish sentiment following the passage of a US debt ceiling bill in Washington, while markets weighed the likelihood of price-supportive OPEC+ production cuts over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.46% to $74.62 a barrel by 0302 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 30 cents, or 0.43%, to $70.40, following two consecutive days of losses.

Markets were reassured by Congress' passage of a bill suspending the US government's $31.4 billion debt ceiling, as well as by earlier signals of a potential pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The bill was approved by the Senate on Thursday night US time, staving off a calamitous sovereign default that would have rocked global financial markets.

Market sentiment was also buoyed by Thursday's US crude stock data from the Energy Information Administration, which indicated that crude imports had jumped last week.