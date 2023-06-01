Asia's factories struggle for momentum amid patchy recovery

The patchy set of PMIs pointed to an uneven recovery from the pandemic, particularly in China, the world's second-largest economy, and clouds the outlook for growth in the region, but still provided some cause for optimism.

"The PMI surveys suggest that China's economic recovery was still ongoing in May, albeit at a slower pace. Waning fiscal support weighed on construction activity," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, analyst at Capital Economics.

"But manufacturing output ticked up and the service sector is still seeing decent gains, suggesting that Q2 GDP growth may not be as bad as many fear."

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April, above the 50-point index mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading surpassed expectations of 49.5 in a Reuters poll, a stark contrast to a deeper contraction activity seen in the official PMI released on Wednesday.

"Current economic growth lacks internal drive and that market entities lack sufficient confidence, highlighting the importance of expanding and restoring demand," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group.