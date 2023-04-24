Jeff Shell out as NBCUniversal CEO after probe into inappropriate relationship

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation, parent company Comcast Corp said on Sunday.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down."

Shell, who had been with Comcast for about two decades, leaves immediately. He did not respond to a request for comment.

The former chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment took over as CEO in 2020, replacing Steve Burke. He oversaw the media company's broad portfolio of businesses, including the Universal film studio and television business, the Peacock streaming service and Universal's theme parks.

Comcast did not immediately name a successor.

At a time when rival studios were investing heavily in streaming in a race to add subscribers, Shell adopted a more conservative approach.

Peacock, conceived under his predecessor, would preserve the familiar television business model - which relies on advertising - instead of relying exclusively on subscription revenue. The subscription approach has been embraced by Netflix Inc, which long avoided commercials.