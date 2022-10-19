India's Network18 reports loss on higher expenses, advertising slowdown

India's Network18 Media & Investments reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, as advertisers spent less and the media conglomerate backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani poured funds into new television channels and shows.

Viacom18, a joint venture in which Network18 is a 51% owner, has launched three new sports channels having won digital streaming rights of the lucrative Indian Premier League cricket tournament for the subcontinent, which it expects to help attract viewers.