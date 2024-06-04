Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India markets fall as victory margin for Modi unclear in early trends

Exit polls in the weekend projected a big win for Modi's National Democratic Alliance, leading to markets soaring to all-time highs on Monday

India markets fall as Modi’s victory margin unclear in early
A man walks past the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, Apr 19, 2023. REUTERS

Bharath Rajeswaran and Ankur Banerjee, Reuters

Published : 04 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM

Updated : 04 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
Read More
Aspiring workers can file complaints after Malaysia dreams shatter
Aspiring workers can file complaints after Malaysia dreams shatter
Over a third of Gaza hostages are dead: Israel
Over a third of Gaza hostages are dead: Israel
Security tight in China, HK on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Security tight in China, HK on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama
'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More