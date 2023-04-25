UBS first-quarter profit halves as costs of old toxic debt mount

UBS Group set aside more money to draw a line under its involvement in toxic mortgages, dealing a heavy blow to first-quarter profit as it prepares to integrate fallen rival Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's biggest bank reported a 52% slide in quarterly profit, having set aside a further $665 million to cover the costs of the US residential mortgage-backed securities that played a central role in the global financial crisis.

"We are in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice, and I am pleased that we are making progress toward resolving the legacy matter which dates back 15 years," said Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who has newly rejoined the bank to steer the takeover.