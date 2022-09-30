Porsche shares flat at close after landmark $72bn listing

Shares in Porsche, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, which now also owns a blocking minority in the sportscar brand, were down by 10.9 percent as investors switched across. Volkswagen's shares were down 6.9 percent from Thursday's open to 128.5 euros.

Traders said some investors who bought Volkswagen and Porsche SE as an IPO play could be unwinding their positions and switching into Porsche AG, undermining Volkswagen's aim of bumping up its capitalisation by showcasing the value of just one of its brands.

"Porsche was and is the pearl in the Volkswagen Group," said Chris-Oliver Schickentanz, chief investment officer at fund manager Capitell. "The IPO has now made it very, very transparent what value the market brings to Porsche."

Volkswagen CEO Arno Antlitz told Reuters the listing had done its part in helping to fund the carmaker's electrification drive.

Of the 19.5 billion euros raised from the IPO, around 9.6 billion will go to Volkswagen - just under a fifth of the 52-billion euro budget needed for electrification plans - with the rest distributed among shareholders as a special dividend.

"We are well set-up financially have strong cash flows to fund our electromobility strategy ourselves," the chief financial officer said.

'NOT A DREAM ENVIRONMENT'

Volkswagen priced Porsche AG shares at the top of the range despite broadly weaker stock markets after red-hot German inflation data and general market turmoil stirred by rising interest rates.

"This is not exactly a dream environment for an IPO today," said QC Partners wealth manager Thomas Altmann.

Volkswagen has said the market's volatility was precisely why fund managers were sorely in need of a stable and profitable business like Porsche AG in which to invest.

A banker involved in the transaction described the Porsche listing as a one-off, predicting the market would freeze over again very soon.