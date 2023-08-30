    বাংলা

    Hasina says alternative methods of food production, preservation will stop price gouging

    The prime minister says she will look into allegations that syndicates of traders are involved in charging excessive prices

    Published : 29 August 2023, 06:59 PM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to look into allegations that syndicates of traders are involved in price gouging, saying that using alternative methods of production and preservation will break these rackets. 

    Speaking in a press briefing about her recent visit to South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, Hasina said the government turns to imports or other ways when the companies controlling the food industry raise prices by creating an artificial crisis. 

    “We take immediate steps when prices of food products rise. So it’s not correct that syndicates, if they do exist, can’t be broken.” 

    “I’ve no idea which is the bigger syndicate. But I will see what we can do about it.” 

    Facing a question from a journalist, she also said she was unaware of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi’s recent comments that breaking up the syndicates of dishonest traders may “suddenly create a crisis, one that will be difficult for us to deal with”. 

    Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque also conceded that it is “very difficult” to break up syndicates of traders behind price-gouging of commodities such as onions, eggs and chicken. 

    He said monitoring the market alone cannot ensure fair prices if supply does not match demand. 

    Hasina said she will look into the matter. 

    “There’ll be no poverty. We’ll see to it. We’ll make alternative arrangements to cut dependency on these syndicates. They will automatically break up.” 

    The prime minister said people’s income has increased and they expect seasonal vegetables, such as tomatoes and cauliflowers, throughout the year after agricultural researchers invented methods of yearlong production – which has contributed to price rises. 

    “We are taking steps so that these products can be processed and stored, or preserved in silos,” she said.

    Hasina urged citizens to come forward and contribute to food production with whatever space they have. 

    “If we can produce our own food, dependency on the market will decrease. The syndicates will automatically break up. They’ll have nothing to do.” 

    She advised urban people to produce vegetables, such as green chilli, in rooftop gardens or yards, and store them for future use during the rainy season, when the prices go up. 

    “Even boiled eggs can be stored in the deep fridge. They can be cooked or smashed for eating.”

