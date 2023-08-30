Hasina says alternative methods of food production, preservation will stop price gouging

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to look into allegations that syndicates of traders are involved in price gouging, saying that using alternative methods of production and preservation will break these rackets.

Speaking in a press briefing about her recent visit to South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, Hasina said the government turns to imports or other ways when the companies controlling the food industry raise prices by creating an artificial crisis.

“We take immediate steps when prices of food products rise. So it’s not correct that syndicates, if they do exist, can’t be broken.”

“I’ve no idea which is the bigger syndicate. But I will see what we can do about it.”