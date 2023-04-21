    বাংলা

    Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down

    The lawsuit challenges FINMA's decision leading to the write-down, the law firm representing the bondholders said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 09:17 AM

    Credit Suisse investors who held a total of more than 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of the bank's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds have sued the Swiss banking regulator, challenging the legality of writing them down.

    AT1 bonds totalling 16 billion Swiss francs were wiped out last month during the state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS, angering bondholders who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.

    The lawsuit, filed on April 18 by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, challenges FINMA's decision leading to the write-down, the law firm representing the bondholders said on Friday.

    "FINMA's decision undermines international confidence in the legal certainty and reliability of the Swiss financial centre," Thomas Werlen, the firm's managing partner in Switzerland, said in a statement.

    FINMA declined to comment on the lawsuit. Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland Mar 20, 2023.
    Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger
    A bank employee association says it is deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse
    The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in front of a branch office in Bern, Switzerland Nov 29, 2022.
    Swiss authorities reveal Credit Suisse's lifeline cost
    The bank will pay an interest rate equal to the current Swiss National Bank's policy rate of 1.5% plus 0.5% for access to the emergency liquidity assistance scheme
    The logo of Credit Suisse is pictured in front of the Swiss Parliament Building, in Bern, Switzerland, Mar 19, 2023.
    Swiss parliament seeks elusive compromise over Credit Suisse rescue
    The country’s lawmakers resume their debate over the rescue of the bank after they failed to reach an agreement a day earlier
    The logo of Credit Suisse is pictured in front of the Swiss Parliament Building, in Bern, Switzerland, Mar 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Swiss parliament holds session on Credit Suisse rescue
    The third such unusual session in over twenty years provides parliament with a chance to reject the massive loans given as part of the rescue package

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan