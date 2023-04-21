Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down

Credit Suisse investors who held a total of more than 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of the bank's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds have sued the Swiss banking regulator, challenging the legality of writing them down.

AT1 bonds totalling 16 billion Swiss francs were wiped out last month during the state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS, angering bondholders who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.