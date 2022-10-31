Indian music label Saregama's profit rises 36% on new song releases

Saregama India reported a 36% increase in second-quarter profit on Monday, as the record label licensed more movie songs to its streaming partners following a rebound in the country's film industry.

Profit climbed to 460.7 million Indian rupees ($5.59 million) in the three months ended Sept 30, from 338 million rupees a year earlier.

Saregama, owned by soccer-to-electricity conglomerate RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said its revenue from operations rose around 30% to 1.89 billion rupees.

Revenue from its music business, which licenses its catalogue of over 130,000 songs to streaming apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music and television channels such as Kalaignar TV, surged 24% to 1.51 billion rupees.