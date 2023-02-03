Adani made scheduled US bond payments, to release credit report Friday: sources

The payments were made as Adani Group, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, battles with a rout in its stocks in India and its US bonds after last week's critical report on its business practices by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited paid coupons, the two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. The source with knowledge of the firm's strategy said Adani Transmission also processed bond payments on Thursday.

Adani Group plans to issue a credit report by Friday which will address concerns raised by the Hindenburg report about its liquidity, the same source said.

The Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment.