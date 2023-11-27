Shoppers click 'buy' as retailers slash prices ahead of Cyber Monday

Holiday shoppers in the US are seeking out the best deals and strategically nabbing the deepest discounts ahead of Cyber Monday, according to data from retailer websites aggregated by third parties.

Cyber Monday, the first Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, is set to be the biggest US online shopping day of the year as merchants have stepped up online promotions.

Strong online traffic on Black Friday demonstrated a notable pattern of shoppers putting time and effort into selecting the lowest-cost, best-value merchandise, said Rob Garf, vice president and general manager for retail at Salesforce, which tracks data flowing through its Commerce Cloud e-commerce service.

Despite an earlier start to retailers' holiday promotions this year, there weren't a lot of great deals initially, Garf said. Yet "consumers were patient, diligent, and they played a game of discount chicken. And they won once again."

On Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, retailers "stepped up the discounting" to roughly 30% on average in the US, he said. And "consumers clicked the buy button," spending $16.4 billion online in the US and $70.9 billion globally that day, according to Salesforce.

"We saw a big spike," Garf said, adding that the strong Black Friday online outlay would "pull up" the overall tally for the entire Cyber Week, which started on Tuesday and ends on Monday.

On Cyber Monday, Salesforce expects to see discounts averaging 30% again. The risk for consumers, however, is that products may not be available if they wait, he said.