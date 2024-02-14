    বাংলা

    Heineken cautious on 2024 profit forecast on volatile economic conditions

    Analysts on average expect Heineken to achieve 9.9 percent organic operating profit growth in its 2024 financial year

    Dutch brewer Heineken on Wednesday forecast operating profit growth of low- to high-single digits in 2024, citing volatility in geopolitics and economic conditions.

    Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, also reported a 1.7 percent rise in its full-year 2023 operating profit, exceeding analysts' forecasts.

    The company, whose namesake beer is Europe's top-selling lager and also makes brands including Tiger and Sol, had already warned tough economic conditions could weigh on demand in some markets in 2024.

    "Looking to 2024, we remain cautious about the global economic and geopolitical outlook," Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink said in a statement, adding that the company would look to drive revenue growth from a balance of volume and prices.

    Heineken was forced to cut its 2023 forecast in July amid economic turmoil in key markets such as Vietnam and Nigeria. The move spurred analysts to criticise the company for over-promising and then failing to deliver.

    Analysts on average expect Heineken to achieve 9.9 percent organic operating profit growth in its 2024 financial year, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

    Analysts had expected Heineken's organic consolidated operating profit to be flat in 2023, according to the consensus estimates.

