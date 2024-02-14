Heineken cautious on 2024 profit forecast on volatile economic conditions

Dutch brewer Heineken on Wednesday forecast operating profit growth of low- to high-single digits in 2024, citing volatility in geopolitics and economic conditions.

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, also reported a 1.7 percent rise in its full-year 2023 operating profit, exceeding analysts' forecasts.

The company, whose namesake beer is Europe's top-selling lager and also makes brands including Tiger and Sol, had already warned tough economic conditions could weigh on demand in some markets in 2024.