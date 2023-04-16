    বাংলা

    Bangladesh's Facebook-based clothing sales take a hit from inflation

    Industry stakeholders also pointed out that the market is oversaturated as new sellers join every day

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 16 April 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 11:03 AM

    Sadia Islam has been using Facebook as an e-commerce platform for the last seven years, and her page now has 1.7 million followers.

    Her online businesses boomed during the pandemic when most Bangladeshis were locked inside amid government restrictions.

    She found so much success selling fashion items, mainly clothing, for women that she later went on to open multiple physical outlets at malls in Dhaka.

    However, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, traditionally one of the peak seasons for her business, sales have been discouraging.

    “Yes, the prices of our products have increased slightly because the prices of raw materials, such as threads, chemicals and dyes, have increased. Each item I sell costs at least Tk 100 extra now, which has depressed the sales volume quite a bit. The skyrocketing inflation is not helping either, as people’s priorities have changed,” she said.

    Sadia is not alone in this plight.

    Hundreds of entrepreneurs who have been successfully selling fashion and handicraft items on social media platforms, especially on Facebook, have experienced a drop in their sales volume since last year, as soon as Bangladesh’s inflation started to soar, coupled with curbs on the import of non-essential items and raw materials amid the dollar shortage and devaluation of the taka.

    According to Afsana Shorme, another entrepreneur who sells women's fashion items under the brand name Kolpotoru on Facebook, the platform is oversaturated as new sellers are added daily.

    Opening a business on social media is relatively easy and cost-effective, as it does not require the rental of a physical outlet, does not need a competent web designer to come up with a user-friendly website, and can reach potential customers from all walks of life and regions. As delivery options improve, products bought by customers can be sent to them quicker.

    Nasima Akthar Nisha, the founder of the most prominent Facebook-based e-commerce platform, Women and e-Commerce Trust, somewhat agrees with the discouraging narrative surrounding sales presented by Sadia and Afsana.

    Nasima says she is seriously invested in the e-commerce sector as her platform represents at least 500,000 women entrepreneurs.

    Many of the entrepreneurs registered under her platform have counted unsteady sales over the last few months, but some of them were able to regain some momentum this Eid shopping season.

    “The reactions’ been mixed so far. Some have lost customers, and some have gained them. Inflation puts a dent in the customers’ purchasing power. The rise of prices isn’t helping either,” she said.

    Wahida Zaman Sithee, a development worker currently employed by an international charity, says she used to prefer purchasing fashion items from different Facebook-based e-commerce pages.

    But lately, Wahida said she has lost interest as prices have jumped quite a bit.

    “I preferred to buy items from Facebook-based platforms because they offered competitive prices. But lately, their prices have increased so much that I no longer get items from them.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A model presents a creation of Pierre Cardin Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Mar 5, 2023.
    Pierre Cardin returns to Paris Fashion Week
    Models paraded two-toned suit jackets with triangular-shaped lapels, asymmetrical dresses and capes, shimmery gold trousers and thin ties
    A military vehicle heads toward Joint Base Cape Cod, home of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and Otis Air National Guard Base, in Hyannis, Massachusetts, US April 13, 2023. Steve Heaslip/USA Today Network via REUTERS
    FBI arrests man for 'criminal' US intelligence leaks
    Biden said investigators were closing in on the source of online leaks in what is believed to be the most serious security breach in years
    File photo. ADGPI - Indian Army/Facebook
    4 killed in 'firing incident' in military station: India army
    The incident was "not a terror attack", police said and a defence source said an unknown number of shooters were at large at the base in Bathinda city
    Google logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, Jan 25, 2023.
    S Korea fines Google $32m for blocking games on competing platform
    The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Google bolstered its market dominance and hurt local app market One Store's revenue and value as a platform

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp