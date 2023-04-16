Bangladesh's Facebook-based clothing sales take a hit from inflation

Sadia Islam has been using Facebook as an e-commerce platform for the last seven years, and her page now has 1.7 million followers.
Her online businesses boomed during the pandemic when most Bangladeshis were locked inside amid government restrictions.
She found so much success selling fashion items, mainly clothing, for women that she later went on to open multiple physical outlets at malls in Dhaka.
However, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, traditionally one of the peak seasons for her business, sales have been discouraging.
“Yes, the prices of our products have increased slightly because the prices of raw materials, such as threads, chemicals and dyes, have increased. Each item I sell costs at least Tk 100 extra now, which has depressed the sales volume quite a bit. The skyrocketing inflation is not helping either, as people’s priorities have changed,” she said.
Sadia is not alone in this plight.
Hundreds of entrepreneurs who have been successfully selling fashion and handicraft items on social media platforms, especially on Facebook, have experienced a drop in their sales volume since last year, as soon as Bangladesh’s inflation started to soar, coupled with curbs on the import of non-essential items and raw materials amid the dollar shortage and devaluation of the taka.
According to Afsana Shorme, another entrepreneur who sells women's fashion items under the brand name Kolpotoru on Facebook, the platform is oversaturated as new sellers are added daily.
Opening a business on social media is relatively easy and cost-effective, as it does not require the rental of a physical outlet, does not need a competent web designer to come up with a user-friendly website, and can reach potential customers from all walks of life and regions. As delivery options improve, products bought by customers can be sent to them quicker.
Nasima Akthar Nisha, the founder of the most prominent Facebook-based e-commerce platform, Women and e-Commerce Trust, somewhat agrees with the discouraging narrative surrounding sales presented by Sadia and Afsana.
Nasima says she is seriously invested in the e-commerce sector as her platform represents at least 500,000 women entrepreneurs.
Many of the entrepreneurs registered under her platform have counted unsteady sales over the last few months, but some of them were able to regain some momentum this Eid shopping season.
“The reactions’ been mixed so far. Some have lost customers, and some have gained them. Inflation puts a dent in the customers’ purchasing power. The rise of prices isn’t helping either,” she said.
Wahida Zaman Sithee, a development worker currently employed by an international charity, says she used to prefer purchasing fashion items from different Facebook-based e-commerce pages.
But lately, Wahida said she has lost interest as prices have jumped quite a bit.
“I preferred to buy items from Facebook-based platforms because they offered competitive prices. But lately, their prices have increased so much that I no longer get items from them.”