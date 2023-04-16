Bangladesh's Facebook-based clothing sales take a hit from inflation

Sadia Islam has been using Facebook as an e-commerce platform for the last seven years, and her page now has 1.7 million followers.

Her online businesses boomed during the pandemic when most Bangladeshis were locked inside amid government restrictions.

She found so much success selling fashion items, mainly clothing, for women that she later went on to open multiple physical outlets at malls in Dhaka.

However, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, traditionally one of the peak seasons for her business, sales have been discouraging.

“Yes, the prices of our products have increased slightly because the prices of raw materials, such as threads, chemicals and dyes, have increased. Each item I sell costs at least Tk 100 extra now, which has depressed the sales volume quite a bit. The skyrocketing inflation is not helping either, as people’s priorities have changed,” she said.