India e-commerce firms ramp up hiring of delivery workers for shopping season

India's e-commerce companies are adding delivery personnel at a rapid pace, fearing a labour shortage might cause them to lose out in one of the biggest annual shopping seasons that begins in earnest next month.

The moves come amid a tightening job market - India's unemployment rate fell below 7% in July for the first time since January - and persistently high inflation, complicating the outlook for the industry which has long battled chronically high employee turnover.

"Overall demand for the gig workforce has seen a sharp increase and that is not completely supported by the increase in pool size of delivery people... It is not a free flowing pool," TK Balakumar, chief operating officer at online grocery seller BigBasket, told Reuters.