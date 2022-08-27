Power outages, spiralling costs send poultry farmers out of business in Mymensingh

"I am carrying a debt of Tk 1 million. I'm in this sorry state because of the disconnect between the prices of eggs and chicken feed. I lost my passion for the business so I closed the farm down three months ago."

Shaheen said that many other poultry farmers like him have cut their losses and left for Dhaka in search of work.

It costs us Tk 42 to buy a baby chicken, said Anwar Parvez, a poultry farmer in Sadar Upazila's Dapunia village. "But then you have to feed and rear them. Now, we are without electricity for up to four hours each day. Generators have to be used during the outages. The price of diesel has increased by Tk 34 a litre."

“The government has announced that there will be uninterrupted power supply at night, but we are not getting its benefits. Now, I'm stuck in no man's land as I can neither leave the business nor continue like this."

Harun Or Rashid used to provide for his family of five by working on a poultry farm. But, he was left in the lurch when the owner suddenly closed the farm. He is now calling for the government's support to keep the business going.

Acknowledging the losses incurred by farmers due to frequent load-shedding and the increase in poultry feed prices, Mymensingh District Animal Resources Officer Mohammad Wahedul Alam said, “Poultry farming is a sensitive issue. The biggest factor is temperature. It's only natural that the animals will be affected by rising temperatures. If there is no electricity in a farm even for an hour, poultry chickens especially face the risk of suffering strokes."

“During the summer, a lot of chickens die due to the heat. There are many farmers who cannot afford generators. They are suffering even more. However, water can be sprayed on the tin roofs to keep temperatures inside under control."

Asked how many farms have gone out of business, he said, "We are notified when new farms enter the business. But that's not the case when a farm closes down so I can't provide a figure."