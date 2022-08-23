Ex-CEO Mahtab sues Robi in Tk 2.27bn suit over ‘wrongful dismissal’

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, former managing director and CEO of Robi Axiata Limited, has sued the mobile telecom company and its top former and current officials over his “wrongful dismissal” in a Tk 2.27 billion suit.

Robi declined to comment on the issue now.

Mahtab’s counsel Hassan MS Azim, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the suit with the First Court of Joint District Judge, Dhaka on Monday.

He accused the company, former group CEO Izzaddin Idris, current Chairman Thayaparan S Sangara Pillai, and two others of sacking him with retrospective effect after his resignation to fulfil their “personal vendetta”.

The dismissal of Mahtab also aimed to “deprive him of his retirement benefits”, the statement said.

It said Mahtab continued to “have challenges in dealing with Idris since he became Robi Board Chairman without any Telco or MNC experience and later GCEO”.