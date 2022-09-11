Bangladesh prepares for weeklong apparel event amid fears of slump in exports

Bangladesh has been enjoying growth in garment exports since August last year with products worth $42.6 billion sent abroad in 2021-22 fiscal year.

“The numbers were high in July-August this year as well, but the purchase orders have been shrinking. For the next holiday season, orders have dropped by 20-30 percent due to rising inflation and recession in Europe and the US, our main markets,” Faruque said.

He said retailers are “struggling to cope” with the global market situation as sales of many brands are experiencing a slump.

“I’m fearing that our export growth may be negative in the coming months.”

About the event, he said its goal is to present the “important and positive sides” of the apparel industry on the world stage. The BGMEA chief expects it to overhaul the Made in Bangladesh brand worldwide.