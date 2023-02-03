Adani crisis ignites Indian contagion fears, credit warnings

Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses.

Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to their adjournment on Friday as some lawmakers demanded an inquiry after a dramatic meltdown in the stock market values of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's companies.

The crisis was triggered by a Hindenburg Research report last week in which the US-based short-seller accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt.

Adani Group, one of India's top conglomerates, has rejected the criticism and denied wrongdoing in detailed rebuttals, but that has failed to arrest the unabated fall in its shares.

In the latest sign of the crisis widening, India's ministry of corporate affairs has begun a preliminary review of Adani Group's financial statements and other regulatory submissions made over the years, two government officials told Reuters.