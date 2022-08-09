    বাংলা

    Summertime blues? UK shoppers splash out as heat-wave hits

    A heat-wave prompted British shoppers to spend more on summer clothes, food for picnics and air conditioning units in July

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2022, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 06:11 AM

    A heat-wave prompted British shoppers to spend more on summer clothes, food for picnics and air conditioning units in July but they also cut back on foreign travel and dining out as the cost-of-living squeeze tightened, surveys showed on Tuesday.

    The British Retail Consortium said the value of total sales at its members - mostly large chains and major supermarkets - was 2.3% higher than in July 2021, a contrast with falls in each of the previous three months.

    Like-for-like sales, which adjusts for changes in floor space and shops closed due to lockdown restrictions, rose 1.6% after falling for four months.

    However, the figures are not adjusted for inflation and the BRC said they represented a fall in volume terms.

    "Consumer confidence remains weak, and the rise in interest rates coupled with talk of recession will do little to improve the situation," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

    The two remaining contenders to become Britain's next prime minister - foreign minister Liz Truss and ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak - are both promising to help households either via tax cuts or direct support to help meeting surging power bills.

    Last week the Bank of England said Britain's economy was on course to fall into recession at the end of this year and only emerge from it in early 2024.

    Figures from payments processor Barclaycard also contrasted with the prevailing gloom over the economy.

    Consumer spending in July was 7.7% higher than a year earlier, pushed up by sales of clothing, beauty products and staycations as well as a 44% leap in utilities and a 30% leap on fuel, Barclaycard.

    Consumers were starting to cut back on overseas travel and eating and drinking out to compensate for inflation's hit.

    But Barclaycard said a survey it conducted showed consumers were feeling a bit more confident about their household finances - 66% vs 59% in June - albeit at levels lower than a year ago.

    "This shows that, faced with difficult circumstances, many are finding ways to budget and manage their finances successfully, to cope with ongoing inflationary pressures," Jose Carvalho, Head of Consumer Products at Barclaycard, said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Bank orders six banks to remove treasury chiefs amid dollar crisis
    Bangladesh Bank orders six banks to remove treasury chiefs
    Their action led to a hike in the price of the US dollar
    India considers restricting sale of sub-$150 phones by Chinese firms
    India considers restricting sale of Chinese phones
    The move would be a blow to Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, according to a report by the Bloomberg News
    Citing soaring dollar prices, mill owners seek to raise Tk 20 per litre for cooking oil
    Millers seek cooking oil price hike
    On Jul 17, the prices for bottled and open soybean oil were fixed at Tk 185 and Tk 166 respectively per litre
    Bangladesh plans rotating days-off for industrial belts to cope with energy crisis
    Rotating days-off agreed for industrial belts
    Textile owners demand exemptions from the scheme for dyeing and spinning factories

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher