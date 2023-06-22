    বাংলা

    Micron confirms up to $825m investment in India chip facility

    India's Cabinet approved the facility in Gujarat ahead of Modi's state visit to the US

    Reuters
    Published : 22 June 2023, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 11:54 AM

    US memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday it would invest up to $825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, its first factory in the country.

    Micron said that with support from the Indian central government and from the state of Gujarat, the total investment in the facility will be $2.75 billion. Of that total, 50% will come from the Indian central government and 20% from the state of Gujarat.

    Reuters reported earlier this week that India's Cabinet approved the project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, which kicked off on Wednesday.

    Micron said construction of the new facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023 and the first phase of the project will be operational in late 2024. A second phase of the project is expected to start toward the second half of the decade, it said. The two phases together will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs.

    RELATED STORIES
    President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022.
    Biden will not 'lecture' Modi on human rights: White House
    Biden is expected to bring up US concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but he will not "lecture Modi on the subject"
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses after the ceremonial reception for South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Jan 25, 2019. REUTERS
    Modi starts Washington visit to build Biden, US ties
    The Indian prime minister is seeking to raise the influence that India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion, has on the world stage
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, September 24, 2021.
    US pushing India to seal big armed drone buy for Modi visit
    India has long expressed interest in buying large armed drones from the US. But bureaucratic stumbling blocks have hampered a hoped-for deal for SeaGuardian drones
    President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022. PRASETYO UTOMO/G20 Media Centre/Handout via REUTERS
    Biden to host Modi with human rights in mind: White House
    The visit will strengthen the two countries’ strategic technology partnership including defence, clean energy, and space

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp