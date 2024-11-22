Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Adani's Australian coal unit faces human rights complaint

The Nagana Yarrbayn Wangan & Jagalingou Cultural Custodians filed a complaint alleging serious racial discrimination by the unit, Bravus Mining and Resources

Adani's Australian coal unit faces human rights complaint
A protester holds a sign as he participates in a national Day of Action against the Indian mining company Adani's planned coal mine project in north-east Australia, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, October 7, 2017. REUTERS

Melanie Burton, Reuters

Published : 22 Nov 2024, 03:20 PM

Updated : 22 Nov 2024, 03:20 PM

Related Stories
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Adani Group sees $30bn in value wiped off after US indictments
Adani Group sees $30bn in value wiped off after US indictments
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Asian stocks ease after Nvidia forecast
Asian stocks ease after Nvidia forecast
Read More
South-bound train services resume after 5-hour halt
South-bound train services resume after 5-hour halt
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Leathertech Bangladesh
Leathertech Bangladesh
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More