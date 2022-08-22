Dhaka South issues closing schedule for restaurants, cinema halls to save power

The Dhaka South City Corporation has issued a set of directives on the closing times for commercial and recreational organisations in a bid to save electricity.

According to the DSCC, restaurants and food shops must close by 10 pm, while other places of entertainment, including movie theatres, cannot remain open past 11 pm.

The new schedule will be effective from Sept 1.

All shops, malls, markets and commercial units must be closed by 8 pm as before, according to the notice.

Earlier on Jun 16, the government ordered all shops, malls, kitchen markets and other commercial units to shut at 8 pm.