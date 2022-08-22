    বাংলা

    Dhaka South issues closing schedule for restaurants, cinema halls to save power

    Restaurants and food shops must close by 10 pm, while movie theatres can stay open until 11 pm

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 22 August 2022, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 08:24 AM

    The Dhaka South City Corporation has issued a set of directives on the closing times for commercial and recreational organisations in a bid to save electricity.

    According to the DSCC, restaurants and food shops must close by 10 pm, while other places of entertainment, including movie theatres, cannot remain open past 11 pm.

    The new schedule will be effective from Sept 1.

    All shops, malls, markets and commercial units must be closed by 8 pm as before, according to the notice.

    Earlier on Jun 16, the government ordered all shops, malls, kitchen markets and other commercial units to shut at 8 pm.

    CLOSING TIMES: AT A GLANCE

    Restaurants and food shops must close their kitchens at 10 pm

    Food delivery may continue until 11 pm

    Movie theatres and other places of entertainment can remain open until 11 pm

    Drug stores can stay open until midnight; medicine shops next to hospitals can stay open until 2 am

    RELATED STORIES
    Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India
    Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India
    Toyota teams up with Suzuki to crack Indian hybrid market and aims to lower costs by making components in India
    Merchants say higher rates set by corporate firms led to recent egg price hike
    Corporate farming blamed for egg price hike
    A company official refutes the claim that they are behind the price hike, saying a rise in fuel oil prices disrupted supply
    Depot owners raise staffing and VGM charges by 25% for export goods handling
    Export goods handling fees up
    Depot owners raise staffing charge and weighing verified gross mass of containers by 25 percent each
    Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam
    Foxconn to invest $300m more in Vietnam
    The Taiwanese company's new factory in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher