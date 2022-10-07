Exclusive: Farmers, marketers, corporate entities - the unholy trinity in cahoots gouging egg prices. Again

The market of eggs cooled down after the prices remained on the boil for a while in the aftermath of the revelations. And the prices came down to Tk 120per dozen eggs on average.

But the relief only lasted for only a month and a half for workers like Selina Begum, who lives on a minimum wage and has a strict food budget.

Last Sunday, she came to the grocery market at Mirpur No.2 to buy some eggs. The prices she discovered sent a chill down her spine.

Sellers asked Tk 48 for two pairs of pristine-conditioned eggs and for a dozen, the price is Tk 140.