Bangladesh lowers LPG prices 17% per kg for April sales

“The good news for the month of Ramadan is that the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder in April has been set at Tk 1,178, down from Tk 1,422 in the previous month,” he said. “This means the price has decreased by Tk 244.”

The new price will take effect from 6 pm on Sunday.

The price cut is in line with Saudi Aramco’s announcement that the average price of propane and butane, the raw materials needed to make LPG, fell from $733 per tonne to $548 per tonne on the international market.