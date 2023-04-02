    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lowers LPG prices 17% per kg for April sales

    The price of a 12-kg cylinder fell from Tk 1,422 in March to Tk 1,178

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2023, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 07:38 AM

    Bangladesh has lowered the prices of liquefied petroleum gas used for cooking by 17 percent for April sales.

    Md Nurul Amin, the new chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, said at a press conference on Sunday that the retail price of LPG per kg will be set at Tk 98.17, a Tk 20.37 drop from the Tk 118.54 in March.

    “The good news for the month of Ramadan is that the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder in April has been set at Tk 1,178, down from Tk 1,422 in the previous month,” he said. “This means the price has decreased by Tk 244.”

    The new price will take effect from 6 pm on Sunday.

    The price cut is in line with Saudi Aramco’s announcement that the average price of propane and butane, the raw materials needed to make LPG, fell from $733 per tonne to $548 per tonne on the international market.

