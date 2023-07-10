Three corporate directors sell off Islami Bank shareholding

The shareholding of sponsor directors in Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited plummeted by over 9 percentage points within a month as three more entrepreneurs have quit the board of directors.

The bank's shareholding by directors dropped to 41.90 percent by the end of June from 50.97 percent in May, which was 55.06 percent in December last year, the bank said in a disclosure posted on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The last three corporate shareholders – Armada Spinning Mills, Kingsway Endeavors Limited, and Uniglobe Business Resources Limited – withdrew their directorship from the board, according to DSE's website.