    Three corporate directors sell off Islami Bank shareholding

    Armada Spinning Mills, Kingsway Endeavors, and Uniglobe Business Resources withdrew directorship from the bank’s board

    Published : 10 July 2023, 04:32 PM
    The shareholding of sponsor directors in Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited plummeted by over 9 percentage points within a month as three more entrepreneurs have quit the board of directors.

    The bank's shareholding by directors dropped to 41.90 percent by the end of June from 50.97 percent in May, which was 55.06 percent in December last year,  the bank said in a disclosure posted on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

    The last three corporate shareholders – Armada Spinning Mills, Kingsway Endeavors Limited, and Uniglobe Business Resources Limited – withdrew their directorship from the board, according to DSE's website.

    Ahsanul Alam, nominated by JMC Builders, was appointed shareholder director and bank chairman on Jun 19, replacing Professor Nazmul Hasan, who represented Armada.

    Selim Uddin, chairman of Chattogram University’s accounting department, was the bank's director on behalf of Kingsway. He was also the chairman of the EC committee at the bank.

    The retired army officer Major Abdul Matin was the director for Uniglobe.

    A large number of shares of the bank have been exchanged on the block market for the past few days. On Sunday, 26 million shares traded for over Tk 847.6 million on the block market at Tk 32.60 each.

    The block market is meant for trading large volumes of shares in single transactions at a negotiated price without affecting the index.

    The state-run Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) sold its entire shareholding in the bank in June and withdrew its nominated director. The corporation held a 2.07 percent stake in the bank.

