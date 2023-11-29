Walmart shifts to India from China for cheaper imports

WORKFORCE, TECHNOLOGY ARE KEY DRAWS

Walmart is importing goods ranging from toys and electronics to bicycles and pharmaceuticals from India to the US, Albright said. Packaged food, dry grains and pasta are also popular imports from India, she added.

India, whose stock market has risen to record highs this year, is viewed as the country best equipped to outperform China in low-cost, large-scale manufacturing.

Its rapidly growing workforce and technological advancement were a draw for Walmart, Albright said. China on the other hand reported its first decline in population in six decades last year.

Walmart started its sourcing operations in Bangalore in 2002. Now, the company employs more than 100,000 people, including temporary workers, in the country spread across several offices under its Walmart Global Tech India unit, Flipkart Group, PhonePe and sourcing operations.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year, a meeting that Modi termed "a fruitful one."

"Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment," Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 14. McMillon said Walmart would "continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity."

Walmart rival Amazon said this month it is targeting merchandise exports worth $20 billion from India by 2025.

Freewill Sports, a small Indian supplier of soccer balls, is one company that has benefited, its Chief Executive Rajesh Kharabanda said in an interview.

The rising cost of shipping goods from China has also contributed to the switch to India, supply chain experts say.

"Sourcing from mainland China has become less competitive because of rising labour costs versus other manufacturing centres," said Chris Rogers, research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence's supply chain analysis group Panjiva.

China's minimum wage changes from province to province and sometimes even from city to city, with a range between 1,420 yuan per month and 2,690 yuan per month ($198.52 - $376.08). Meanwhile, average wages for unskilled and semi-skilled workers in India range from about 9,000 Indian rupees to 15,000 Indian rupees a month ($108.04 - $180.06), according to central bank estimates.