    Consumer watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 215,000 for selling a train ticket twice

    The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection imposed the fine on Shohoz, which oversees online train ticket sales, after a hearing

    The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has imposed a fine of Tk 215,000 on Shohoz, the company that provides e-ticketing services to railway passengers, for selling the same train ticket to two customers.

    The consumer watchdog levied the fine on Wednesday after a conducting a hearing on a complaint over the matter.

    The plaintiff, Bishwajit Saha, had bought a ticket which was already sold to another passenger, said Abdul Jabbar Mondal, assistant director of the DNCRP.

    “They were fined Tk 215,000 under the National Consumer Rights Protection Act 2009,” he added.

    Saha had bought a Chitra Express ticket to travel to Ullapara from Ishwardi on Jul 29. But on the day of his trip, he found that the seat he had booked was sold to another passenger. He subsequently filed a complaint with the DNCRP.

    “The DNCRP has announced its verdict in presence of both parties. We already filed a writ petition with the High Court to challenge the decision on Wednesday,” said Farhat Ahmed, a spokesman for Shohoz.

