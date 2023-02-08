Government agency accuses LPG businesses of ripping people off

But at one point, the traders blamed each other for hoarding the gas cylinders and selling only at a higher price.

"I truly don't have the cylinders in my store. How can I make a profit by selling it at a high price? The nearby stores have more cylinders, but they don't admit it," said a gas cylinder store owner.

Gas was available only in one hardware store, Multi Enterprise, in the Mirpur stadium area. The shopkeepers said they had gas-filled cylinders of JMI and Jamuna.

It had cylinders of G-gas, Omera, Total, Basundhara, Jamuna, Unigas, JMI, Beximco, Delta Gas Igas and Bengal Gas, but all were empty.

On Jan 27, a dealer of Omera Gas sold them a 12kg cylinder for Tk 1,550, said Mamun Khan, owner of the hardware store. "I have the voucher with me. Now we're selling each cylinder with a profit of Tk 50."

"The companies say supply fell on low gas imports due to the dollar crunch," Mamun said, claiming the price is mainly raised at the companies' depots.

At least 120,000 tonnes of LPG have been used monthly across Bangladesh for the last few months.

According to insiders in the sector, factories have increased the use of LPG due to a supply crunch through pipelines.

LPG import has remained unchanged, but the increased demand has put pressure on supply, said Azam J Chowdhury, president of the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh.

He said consumers using gas for cooking are getting less priority than industrial clients.

The price is based on the balance between demand and supply, he said and alleged the parameters used by the BERC to determine the monthly gas price could have been more practical.

"That's why the BERC price is never effective," he said.

DNCRP Director General Shafiquzzaman did not agree to it.

"We'll definitely object and take action if they sell LPG at a higher price than the one set by the regulator. They should go to the BERC or the energy ministry if they have any issue with the price," he said.