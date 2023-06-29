Apple stock hits record, on cusp of $3 trillion market value

Apple's stock climbed to a record high close on Wednesday and was on the cusp of a $3 trillion market capitalisation.

The iPhone maker's stock rose 0.6% to end the day at $189.25, putting Apple's market value at $2.98 trillion, according to Refinitiv data. It was the second straight record high close for Apple's shares.

Apple has yet to end a trading session with a stock market value above $3 trillion. It briefly peaked above $3 trillion in intra-day trading on Jan. 3, 2022 before closing the session just below that mark.

The latest gains in shares of the world's most valuable company follow strong rebounds this year from several of Wall Street's technology-related heavyweights, fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its campaign of US interest rate hikes, and by optimism about the potential for artificial intelligence.