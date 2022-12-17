World shares extend rout, oil prices drop on recession worries

The dollar index edged 0.23% higher, while the euro <EUR=> was down 0.3%.

This week's hawkish message from central bankers brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak interest rates are on the horizon.

"Central banks delivered a blow to markets that were rebounding in anticipation of policymakers turning dovish on inflation and interest rates," said Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset at Aviva Investors.

The ECB delivered a 50-bps hike like the Fed. Both opted for a smaller increase this time, but flagged there were more increases to come.

Its hawkish message prompted a second day of heavy selling across European bond markets where yields on benchmark German 10-year bonds jumped.

The yield on Germany's rate-sensitive two-year bond rose as high as 2.503% on Friday, , its highest since 2008.

"We now expect the ECB to go to 3.25% (including 50 bps in March) and the Fed to 5.25% which argues for persistent pressure on yields and spreads," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

GROWTH WORRIES

In China, where markets are churning around an uncertain reopening, relief at the apparent resolution of a long-running accounting access dispute with the United States was not enough to bolster sentiment.

Meanwhile, Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in more than two years in December, while US retail sales fell more than expected in November.

In commodities, the spot gold prices rose 0.88% by 4:17 pm EST (2117 GMT), but were poised for their biggest weekly loss in four weeks.

Gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,800.20 per ounce. Interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude futures settling at $79.04 per barrel, down 2.4% and US crude finished down 2.4% at $74.29 per barrel.