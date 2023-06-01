Bangladesh expands budget 15% to propel growth in election year

Amid global economic headwinds and pressures from various directions, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has presented a Tk 7.61 trillion budget in parliament to keep the dream of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ on track in an election year.
The new budget is a significant 15.33 percent jump from the revised budget of Tk 6.61 trillion and a 12 percent hike from the original budget in FY23. The budget is approximately 15.23 per cent of the current GDP.
The finance minister presented the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a session presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday. Before that, it had received cabinet approval and was signed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
Last year, Finance Minister Kamal’s budget attempted to ‘restore continuity of development following the impact of the pandemic’. But the Ukraine war and its impact on the world market, fuel prices, the subsequent dollar crisis and accompanying inflation undercut the government’s plans.
The government was forced to adopt a more austere outlook and take on a loan from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, to ease the pressure on foreign exchange reserves in exchange for promises of several reforms to the finance sector.
In the final year of the current government’s tenure and this close to the 12th National Parliamentary Elections, Kamal has little opportunity to present concessions in the current budget. Still, he has pushed for the Awami League government’s election promises of moving ‘towards a Smart Bangladesh after a long development journey’.
With their goal of transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous country by 2041, the development sector has always been given precedence in the budgets the current Awami League government put forth. The shock of the pandemic broke that trend, but now the government seems to be returning to old strategies.
In the current global circumstances, there is a risk of recession in many countries. However, the budget put forward by Kamal still pushed development with Tk 2.78 trillion – 15 percent of the Tk 7.61 trillion total – going to the development sector.