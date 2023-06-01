    বাংলা

    Bangladesh expands budget 15% to propel growth in election year

    The proposed budget of Tk 7.61 trillion comes amid global economic headwinds as the Awami League gears up for the polls

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 1 June 2023, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 09:19 AM

    Amid global economic headwinds and pressures from various directions, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has presented a Tk 7.61 trillion budget in parliament to keep the dream of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ on track in an election year.

    The new budget is a significant 15.33 percent jump from the revised budget of Tk 6.61 trillion and a 12 percent hike from the original budget in FY23. The budget is approximately 15.23 per cent of the current GDP.

    The finance minister presented the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a session presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday. Before that, it had received cabinet approval and was signed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

    Last year, Finance Minister Kamal’s budget attempted to ‘restore continuity of development following the impact of the pandemic’. But the Ukraine war and its impact on the world market, fuel prices, the subsequent dollar crisis and accompanying inflation undercut the government’s plans.

    The government was forced to adopt a more austere outlook and take on a loan from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, to ease the pressure on foreign exchange reserves in exchange for promises of several reforms to the finance sector.

    In the final year of the current government’s tenure and this close to the 12th National Parliamentary Elections, Kamal has little opportunity to present concessions in the current budget. Still, he has pushed for the Awami League government’s election promises of moving ‘towards a Smart Bangladesh after a long development journey’.

    With their goal of transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous country by 2041, the development sector has always been given precedence in the budgets the current Awami League government put forth. The shock of the pandemic broke that trend, but now the government seems to be returning to old strategies.

    In the current global circumstances, there is a risk of recession in many countries. However, the budget put forward by Kamal still pushed development with Tk 2.78 trillion – 15 percent of the Tk 7.61 trillion total – going to the development sector.

    RELATED STORIES
    Finance Minister Kamal says on budget day that he knows the hardships of the poor
    Kamal says he knows the struggles of the poor
    The minister says the government has put a lot of work into the social safety net
    Finance Minister Kamal to unveil FY24 budget on Jun 1
    Kamal to unveil budget on Jun 1
    The date and a plan to make the budget are set at an inter-ministerial meeting in the finance ministry
    Budget 2024: Domestic bank borrowing to finance 17% of record deficit
    Bank borrowing to finance 17% of budget deficit
    The pre-election budget of Tk 7.61 trillion runs a deficit that is 5.2 per cent of the GDP
    The high inflation rate will take centrestage in the budget announcement at parliament on Thursday as the government seeks a path to relieve people from the soaring cost-of-living crisis.
    Govt faces hard choices in tailoring FY24 budget
    AHM Mustafa Kamal will need to strike a balance between political expectations and economic hardships 

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan