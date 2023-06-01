Bangladesh expands budget 15% to propel growth in election year

Amid global economic headwinds and pressures from various directions, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has presented a Tk 7.61 trillion budget in parliament to keep the dream of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ on track in an election year.

The new budget is a significant 15.33 percent jump from the revised budget of Tk 6.61 trillion and a 12 percent hike from the original budget in FY23. The budget is approximately 15.23 per cent of the current GDP.

The finance minister presented the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a session presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday. Before that, it had received cabinet approval and was signed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.