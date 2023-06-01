Govt proposes Tk 2,000 charge for individuals below tax-free threshold to collect returns

In an effort to expand the tax net, the government has imposed a minimum charge of Tk 2,000 on individuals whose earnings fall below the taxable income threshold but need to file tax returns to receive a range of government services.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal tabled a Tk 7.6 trillion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year in parliament on Thursday.

In order to facilitate the fiscal plan, the largest in the country's history, Kamal outlined plans to increase the total revenue, with an emphasis on bolstering tax collection.