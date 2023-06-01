Budget 2024: Key points at a glance

Bangladesh has set out an ambitious budget of nearly Tk 7.61 trillion for the 2023-24 fiscal year, boosting its spending by 15 per cent over the revised outlay for the previous year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented an expansionary budget pushing for the development of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in parliament on Thursday.

Development once again took centre stage with an allocation of Tk 2.78 trillion – a 15 per cent jump from the revised budget for FY23. Of this amount, Tk 2.63 trillion will go to the Annual Development Plan, or ADP.