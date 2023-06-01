Bangladesh sets 7.5% GDP growth target for FY24 despite uncertainties

Investment in Bangladesh fell during the pandemic. The country weathered the crisis with vaccines and lockdowns and was making a decent recovery until Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The war caused global instability and further affected the economy.

All countries around the world are experiencing the repercussions of the war to varying degrees. Prices of various commodities, including food, have risen in the international market, and the exchange rate of the dollar has also increased. As a result, the production cost of goods has also increased.

Economists predicted that the war was going to have a major impact on Bangladesh's economic growth and social security and that prediction has come true.

The government had initially set a target of 7.5 per cent GDP growth in the budget for FY23. The finance ministry then revised it down to 6.5 per cent. However, even with the revised target, the current projections from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics put GDP growth in FY23 at 6.03 per cent based on the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The World Bank's projection suggests that Bangladesh's GDP growth in the outgoing fiscal year will be even lower, at 5.2 per cent.

The size of the country's GDP has decreased by 1.38 per cent when measured in dollars due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar, according to the temporary estimates of the statistics agency.