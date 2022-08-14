Hasina faces higher security risk than counterparts, says DMP chief

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is at greater security risk than all her international counterparts, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.

Shafiqul made the remarks on Sunday while providing a round-up of the security measures surrounding Aug 15.

Highlighting the numerous attempts that have been made on Hasina's life, he said, "I've told the prime minister that among all her counterparts, she faces the greatest security threat.”