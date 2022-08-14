    বাংলা

    Hasina faces higher security risk than counterparts, says DMP chief

    The fact that she is guaranteed to attend the events marking her father Bangabandhu's killing on Aug 15 every year heightens the risk, says Commissioner Shafiqul Islam

    Published : 14 August 2022, 09:30 AM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is at greater security risk than all her international counterparts, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.

    Shafiqul made the remarks on Sunday while providing a round-up of the security measures surrounding Aug 15.

    Highlighting the numerous attempts that have been made on Hasina's life, he said, "I've told the prime minister that among all her counterparts, she faces the greatest security threat.”

    Hasina has been the subject of multiple assassination attempts and the plotters have made every effort to kill the prime minister, Shafiqul said.

    The security risk is heightened by the fact that Hasina is almost guaranteed to attend the annual events commemorating her father Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman's death on Aug 15. "This is a set programme and as long as she [Hasina] is alive and the Awami League is in existence, it will be held every year on Aug 15."

    "Consequently, conspirators have a long time to hatch a plan."

    Security plans are designed with that risk in mind, according to the commissioner. Domestic and geopolitical factors also make the risk to her security obvious, he said.

    Apart from the visible measures, there are many other layers of security that won't meet the eye, he explained.

    "We have done everything to the best of our knowledge, training and experience."

