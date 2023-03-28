Jhenaidah road crash kills couple taking daughter to hospital

A couple in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila has died in a road accident while taking their daughter to see a doctor.
Their sick daughter and their grandson were also injured in the accident, which occurred near the Mobarakganj Sugar Mill around 6 am on Tuesday, said Kaliganj Police Station chief Abdur Rahim Molla.
The dead were identified as Sabdar Ali, 55 and his wife Parveena Khatun, 45 from Bishoykhali village in Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila.
Sabdar and his family started on a battery-operated rickshaw van for Jashore to take their sick daughter Sathi Khatun to a doctor.
“A fish-laden pickup truck hit the rickshaw van from behind near the Mobarakganj Sugar Mill. Parveena Khatun died on the spot, while the van driver and other passengers fell off the van and were injured,” the OC said.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence staff rescued Sabdar Ali, Sathi Khatun, Sabdar’s grandson and van driver Karim, and admitted them to the Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.
Sabdar’s condition deteriorated and he died while being shifted to Jashore General Hospital.
The pickup driver fled the scene with his vehicle following the accident. Police will be taking legal action over the incident, the OC said.