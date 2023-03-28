Jhenaidah road crash kills couple taking daughter to hospital

A couple in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila has died in a road accident while taking their daughter to see a doctor.

Their sick daughter and their grandson were also injured in the accident, which occurred near the Mobarakganj Sugar Mill around 6 am on Tuesday, said Kaliganj Police Station chief Abdur Rahim Molla.

The dead were identified as Sabdar Ali, 55 and his wife Parveena Khatun, 45 from Bishoykhali village in Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila.