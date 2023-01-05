Bangladesh puts energy hopes in first nuclear power plant, despite delay

Since the summer, Bangladesh has grappled with power cuts amid spiking fuel prices around the world - and nuclear energy is seen by some experts as a potential way out.

Ijaz Hossain, professor and dean of engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka, said the nuclear plant could help ease the country's power problems and increase its use of low-carbon energy.

But construction delays, cost concerns and public fears about nuclear safety are clouding the outlook for the new plant.

Bangladesh's power generation capacity currently exceeds demand - but the fuel needed to run existing plants partly relies on imports, including a quarter of natural gas used, with prices rocketing this year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The South Asian nation experienced daily power outages this summer due to gas supply shortages, which have eased as winter set in and demand for cooling dropped off, especially in Dhaka.

Yet fuel and electricity prices are set to rise as the government is considering removing subsidies to cut costs.

Hossain said nuclear power could not only boost Bangladesh's energy security, but also help meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement to curb climate-heating emissions by reducing fossil fuel use.

In the coming years, Bangladesh plans to rely less on natural gas - which now accounts for about half of power production - although it is ramping up coal-fired power in the short term to fill the gap.

Last year the power ministry announced an ambitious goal to source 40% of the nation's electricity from renewables - including solar, wind and hydro - by 2041.

So far, renewables account for only about 950 megawatts (MW) out of total power capacity of 25,700 MW.

But treating nuclear as a renewable or green energy source remains controversial worldwide, as the spent fuel left after power production is not fully recyclable and nuclear waste is hazardous.

Nuclear dropped to below 10% of global power generation in 2021, although the recent energy crisis driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen some reawakening of interest.

The goal of developing a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh dates back to the 1960s, but plans adopted by successive governments over the decades were not implemented due to a lack of funding and skilled engineers.

In 2011, an agreement was made with Russia to build a nuclear plant, and in 2017 construction finally began at Rooppur, 87 miles (140 km) west of Dhaka, on two nuclear power units capable of generating 1,200 MW each.

The plant is being built by Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, using Russian technology, with 90% of the project financed by a Russian loan worth $11.38 billion that will be repaid over two decades starting from 2027.

DELAYED START

Construction work is progressing at full speed, said Alexey Deriy, vice president-director for the Rooppur nuclear power plant project managed by JSC Atomstroyexport (ASE), a Russian engineering company belonging to Rosatom.

Last October, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the installation of the Russian-made container that will house the reactor for the plant's second unit.

But the government has made clear that completion of the power plant - which was originally scheduled to start operating in 2022-2023 - will be delayed, meaning it may not be able to help alleviate power shortages in the near term.

Ministers and project officials said last month that construction of transmission infrastructure for the plant was taking longer than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and problems with procuring parts for its sub-station.

They now expect the plant to start supplying power in mid-2024, instead of late 2023, local media reported.

Government officials, including the Rooppur project director, did not respond to requests for comment.