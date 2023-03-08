Hajj registration deadline extended as Bangladesh fails to meet quota

The Bangladesh government has extended the Hajj registration deadline by nine days to Mar 16 after its failure to meet the quota.

This is the third extension to the deadline as an increase in travel costs amid rising inflation has frustrated potential pilgrims, forcing many to postpone their plans to perform the pilgrimage.

The registration process will automatically shut down once the quota is fulfilled, according to a notice issued by the religious affairs ministry on Wednesday.

It also said this is the final extension to the deadline.